Horse-drawn carriage hits minister's car in Florence

FLORENCE, JUN 15 - A tourist horse-drawn carriage hit visiting Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese's car in Florence after the animal took fright and bolted on Monday afternoon. Several vehicles were damaged along with that of the minister, who was paying a visit to local police chiefs and the city prefect. It is not clear why the horse reared up and set off galloping away from the spot in the historic Piazza della Signoria. The animal was not hurt. The carriage became trapped between two cars and the horse got free and bolted through the Loggia dei Lanzi where it was stopped. Animal rights activists said such tourist carriages were anachronistic and made horses suffer. (ANSA).