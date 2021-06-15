Worker dies in building site near Siracusa

SIRACUSA, JUN 15 - A 45-year-old Italian worker died in an accident at a building site near Siracusa in Sicily on Tuesday, local sources said. The man, Sebastiano Presti, was killed when a building that was being restored collapsed. Fire fighters pulled the body of the man from the rubble. The accident took place in via Caldarella, at Avola. Another worker was hurt and coptered to Cannizzaro Hospital in Catania. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They have been followed by six more already this month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).