Foreign-tourist numbers to rise 15.3% this summer

ROME
15 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 15 - Foreign-tourist numbers will rise 15.3% in Italy this summer, the Demoskopika research company said Tuesday. More than 25 million overnight stays will be registered, it said in a survey for Siena city council, of which ANSA has obtained an advance copy. Some 12.3 million tourists will arrive between June and September from France, Germany, the UK, Spain and the US, the survey said. More than half the people in these countries has already decided to go on holiday and 5% have opted for Italy. The seaside, the mountains and art cities are again the preferred destinations, in that order, said the survey. (ANSA).
