Tourist falls from 5th floor of Venice hotel and dies

VENICE, JUN 15 - A tourist fell from the fifth floor of a Venice hotel and died on Tuesday, local sources said. The incident took place at one of the lagoon city's most expensive hotels, they said, in the historic centre. It is not yet clear whether it was an accident or suicide, police said. Police and ambulance crews are at the scene. The man is believed to have died instantly. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).