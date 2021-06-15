Indian court closes case against Italian marines

ROME, JUN 15 - The Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday closed legal proceedings in India against two Italian marines who allegedly killed two Indian fishermen while on an anti-piracy mission in 2012, The Hindu reported. Marines Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone allegedly fired on Jelestine and Ajeesh Pinku after mistaking them for pirates while on duty off the coast of Kerala on the merchant ship Enrica Lexie. Last year the International Tribunal of Arbitration ruled in Italy's favour in the case after a long battle over who had jurisdiction but said Italy would have to pay compensation for the loss of life. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said the outcome was the result of a big diplomatic effort. "All judicial proceedings in India against our marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, have been closed," Di Maio posted on Twitter. "Thanks to those who worked with perseverance on the case, thanks to our tireless diplomatic corps, the final word has been said on this long affair.". The tribunal ruled that the marines were doing their national duty and thus subject to the 'flag law'. The Italian foreign ministry said at the time that Italy would restart criminal proceedings in the case. New Delhi allowed Latorre to return to Italy for treatment after he had a stroke in 2014. Girone had to wait until 2016 to be able to return to Italy. Latorre's wife, Paola Moschetti, expressed bitterness. "I have been forced to speak on behalf of my husband for nine years," Moschetti told ANSA. "He has been explicitly banned from speaking, with the risk of heavy penalties. "He cannot even participate in any sort of public event. "He must respect secrecy. "Now it 's time to ask why the military authorities want to keep what he knows and wants to say secret. "What I know is that we have been cannon fodder for the Italian political world. "Massimiliano will go to speak to the Rome prosecutors department". (ANSA).