COVID: 907 new cases, 36 more victims

ROME, JUN 14 - There have been 907 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 36 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 1,390 new cases and 26 more victims Sunday. Some 79,524 more tests have been done, compared to 134,136 Sunday. The positivity rate is 0.1% up at 1.1%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 29 and hospital admissions by 77. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,245,779, and the death toll 127,038. The recovered and discharged are 3,960,951, up 3,394 on Sunday. The currently positive have fallen to 157,790, down 2,523. (ANSA).