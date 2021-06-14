Von der Leyen in Rome 22/6 with verdict on PNRR

BRUSSELS, JUN 14 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Rome on June 22 with the EC's verdict on Italy's post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as part of a tour of European capitals to give the green lights to national plans, sources said Monday. Italy will spend over 220 billion euros of EU funds to make the country greener and more modern as it recovers from its biggest peacetime recession. (ANSA).