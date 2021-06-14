Martedì 15 Giugno 2021 | 00:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 907 new cases, 36 more victims

COVID: 907 new cases, 36 more victims

 
BRUSSELS
Von der Leyen in Rome 22/6 with verdict on PNRR

Von der Leyen in Rome 22/6 with verdict on PNRR

 
ROME
NATO strongest alliance in history says Draghi

NATO strongest alliance in history says Draghi

 
VERONA
'Little Pompeii' emerges at Verona ex-cinema

'Little Pompeii' emerges at Verona ex-cinema

 
ROME
Verona and the '67 Columns' unite for the Arena

Verona and the '67 Columns' unite for the Arena

 
TARANTO
2 arrested for slapping priest who broke up beating

2 arrested for slapping priest who broke up beating

 
SIENA
Genoa player refuses to answer over Siena 'gang rape'

Genoa player refuses to answer over Siena 'gang rape'

 
VENICE
8 arrested for 2017 attempted jewel heist in Venice

8 arrested for 2017 attempted jewel heist in Venice

 
MONZA
Man, 33, comatose after scooter fall in Monza

Man, 33, comatose after scooter fall in Monza

 
ROME
Italian businessman released from jail to hotel in Sudan

Italian businessman released from jail to hotel in Sudan

 
BRUSSELS
NATO summit to reaffirm US alliance says Draghi

NATO summit to reaffirm US alliance says Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'inchiesta
Corruzione, restano in carcere quattro indagati dell'inchiesta sul caso Molfetta

Corruzione, restano in carcere quattro indagati dell'inchiesta sul caso Molfetta

 
LecceL'allarme
Il Salento continua a bruciare: canadair in azione

Il Salento continua a bruciare: canadair in azione

 
HomeCovid
Basilicata, zona bianca dal 21 giugno

Basilicata, zona bianca dal 21 giugno

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
San Marco in Lamis, rogo doloso nel parco dei bambini

San Marco in Lamis, rogo doloso nel parco dei bambini

 
TarantoL'episodio
Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Melfi, scritte e atti vandalici contro sede del Pd. Letta su Twitter: «Non ci fermiamo»

Melfi, scritte e atti vandalici contro sede del Pd. Letta su Twitter: «Non ci fermiamo»

 
BrindisiIl virus
Covid 19, a Brindisi due casi accertati di variante indiana

Covid 19, a Brindisi due casi accertati di variante indiana

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 47 nuovi casi e 2 decessi, ma preoccupa la variante indiana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 47 nuovi casi e 2 decessi, ma preoccupa la variante indiana

Puglia, benvenuta zona bianca: ecco cosa cambia da oggi

Puglia, benvenuta zona bianca: ecco cosa cambia da oggi

Polignano: piscina, campi da tennis e b&b totalmente abusivi, maxisequestro in località Pietra Egea

Polignano: piscina, campi da tennis e b&b totalmente abusivi, maxisequestro in località Pietra Egea

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

ROME

Verona and the '67 Columns' unite for the Arena

Fundraising project by Arena Foundation already a big success

Verona and the '67 Columns' unite for the Arena

ROME, JUN 14 - Just a month after its launch, the '67 Colonne per l'Arena di Verona' (67 Columns for the Verona Arena) fundraising-and-corporate-membership project has already collected over 1.5 million euros. The project, led by the Arena Foundation Superintendency and by patrons Sandro Veronesi (Calzedonia Group President) and Gian Luca Rana (Pastificio Rana CEO), in partnership with the Athesis publishing group, sees the symbolic return of the 67 columns of the outermost circle of the Arena's arches, which collapsed in 1117, via the support of 67 companies. So the '67 Columns' patrons have flanked the long-standing sponsors to show that they are ready to do their bit in this difficult period. A symbol of Italy around the world, the economic driving force of one of Europe's richest provinces, with the 'living' monument's ancient stones, the Arena Foundation has had an educational vocation since it was founded in 1913 and it has shown itself capable of riding the wave of the new digital era: it was the first Italian foundation on social media, the fourth worldwide, and today it is involved in new technological set-ups. It has been embraced since June 9 by the new '67 Columns' - the leaders of the Veronese economy who responded to the appeal made by the amphitheatre, embodied by a concrete gesture to defend Verona's cultural masterpiece and one that has an even greater symbolic importance. "Just like with our companies, we realized that it is not enough to produce quality products, you also have to tell the story, and show the people inside the story," said Calzedonia President Veronesi. "We are convinced that it is necessary to put in place new strategies to tell our story, especially at the moment. "The Calzedonia group has supported the Foundation for 15 years and the '67 Columns' initiative is a message to other entrepreneurs: it is necessary to tell your story, not to make an exhibition of yourself, but to support the community, culture and the country. "By talking about the contributions and investments for the Foundation, you stress how important it is and how awareness of it in Italy and around the world is an advantage for everyone". Pastificio Rana CEO Gian Luca Rana added: "we responded enthusiastically to the '67 Columns' project of the Arena Foundation because it represents a signal of hope for the future for us, a concrete commitment to the local area and a sector, the culture-and-entertainment sector, which has been hit hard in recent months. "As entrepreneurs, we feel an even greater responsibility at this particular moment in history to actively contribute to supporting the community we have our roots in and which we are anchored to," Rana continued. "We believed in this effort a great deal from the start and we are particularly happy that our invitation was taken up by so many businesses because the '67 Columns' project contributes to raising awareness around the world about our city's and our country's artistic and cultural excellence". The appeal launched a month ago has borne fruit, with over 1.5 million euros collected to support a foundation that is an Italian cultural standard-bearer around the world and is also one of the few cultural bodies that does not cost the country anything, as it gives the State back more than it receives. The story of the project has been told through various media outlets by the Athesis group via the tales of the lead players in order to reach the hearts of those who care for the city as part of a collective awareness-raising effort. Mayor Federico Sboarina thanked the project's supporters. "Thank you because what you are doing shows that, in order to emerge from such a terrible pandemic, only by joining forces can we respect the double commitment we have with respect to the Arena: to preserve it as a monument and we are doing that thanks to the Art Bonus, the Cariverona Foundation and Unicredit, with a restoration that will give the amphitheatre its ancient splendour back," he said. Finally, Arena Superintendent and Artistic Director Cecilia Gasdia outlined the importance of this initiative for the cultural body. Addressing the '67 Columns' of the 2021 Festival and all the #iosonolarena (#I AmTheArena) participants, she said: "Today you gather like an ancient Greek chorus at a Roman amphitheatre. You represent the citizens who every year actively participated in the utmost artistic expression of their time, taking the stage and singing in unison". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it