'Little Pompeii' emerges at Verona ex-cinema

VERONA, JUN 14 - A 2nd-century AD Roman building has emerged from a dig at a former cinema in Verona in a find that "evokes a miniature Pompeii", the Veneto city's archaeological superintendency said Monday. The building, with "magnificent frescoed walls", appears to have survived a fire, it said. But it was left abandoned after the blaze, with its roof having fallen in and charred furniture among the finds. (ANSA).