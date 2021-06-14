Lunedì 14 Giugno 2021 | 16:28

VERONA
Biancorossi
TARANTO

2 arrested for slapping priest who broke up beating

Outside church in Taranto Sunday

2 arrested for slapping priest who broke up beating

TARANTO, JUN 14 - Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly slapping a priest who left the altar during Mass to stop them beating up a man outside the church at Taranto in Puglia Sunday. The two men also allegedly drew pistols when the priest came out. They allegedly pushed and shoved the cleric as well as slapping him, police said. The two men, aged 38 and 42, have criminal records. Police tracked them down to a local bar where they assaulted the officers and were arrested on charges of resisting arrest and violence against a public officer. The incident sent the faithful fleeing in fear. (ANSA).

