Genoa player refuses to answer over Siena 'gang rape'

COVID: 907 new cases, 36 more victims
SIENA
14 Giugno 2021
SIENA, JUN 14 - Genoa player Manolo Portanova on Monday used his right to remain silent in front of a judge in the suspected gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Siena. The 21-year-old Naples-born attacking midfielder denies charges of raping the woman with three other young men. The Serie A player is under house arrest. (ANSA).
