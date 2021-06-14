8 arrested for 2017 attempted jewel heist in Venice

VENICE, JUN 14 - Venice police on Monday arrested eight people in Austria, Estonia and Finland on suspicion of taking part in an attempted jewel heist in Venice's St Mark's Square in March 2017. The three-year Europol-led op saw the Italian police make the arrests along with French, Austrian, Estonian and Finnish colleagues. In the attempted robbery, the gang set off two flares in the square, one of them under the belltower, in order to make people think a terror attack was underway. But an alert tourist saw the men in action and called in police who forced the gang to flee. The gang was said to be based in Estonia and specialised in robbing European chic jewelry stores. They had an overall robbery haul of over one million euros, police said. (ANSA).