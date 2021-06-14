Soccer: Buffon agrees to return to Parma

PARMA, JUN 14 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffona has agreed to return to Parma, the club where he started his career almost 30 years ago after picking up his 23rd trophy at Juventus with an Italian Cup win over Atalanta last month, sources said Monday. Buffon, 43, widely considered one of soccer's greatest ever keepers ad a World Cup winner in 2006, has agreed to a romantic proposal from the American president of Serie B outfit Parma, Kyle Krause. Buffon debuted for Parma aged 17 in 1995 and moved to Juve in 2001, where he won a record 10 Serie A titles up to last year, barring a brief sojourn at PSG in 2018-2019. Buffon has said he now aims to help Parma return to their glory days of the late 1990s when they were challenging Serie A's top outfits, coming second in 1997 and winning two UEFA Cups and one European Super Cup. Parma were relegated to Serie B this past season. (ANSA).