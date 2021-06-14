Italian businessman released from jail to hotel in Sudan

ROME, JUN 14 - Marco Zennaro, an Italian businessman detained in Sudan for around two months over commercial disputes, was released from prison to house arrest in a hotel on Monday. The Italian ambassador in Sudan and Director-General Luigi Vignali have been working to secure Zennaro's release from jail. Vignali visited Sudan recently at the behest of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Zennaro is to stay in Sudan to address the various business cases in which he is involved. (ANSA).