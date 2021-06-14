Man, 33, comatose after scooter fall in Monza

MONZA, JUN 14 - A 33-year-old Sri Lankan man is in a coma after a fall from his electric scooter in Monza Sunday night, sources said Monday. While he was on the ground unconscious due to a head injury a man came up and stole the scooter. Police are looking at CCTV footage to try to find the thief. The Sri Lankan is in a serious condition in Monza's San Gerardo Hospital. The cause of the accident is not yet known. (ANSA).