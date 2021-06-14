NATO summit to reaffirm US alliance says Draghi

BRUSSELS, JUN 14 - Premier Mario Draghi said on arrival at the NATO summit in Brussels Monday "this summit is a continuation of the G7, it is part of the process of reconstruction and the reaffirmation of the US's fundamental alliances which had been weakened by the previous administration". US President Joe Biden has vowed to reaffirm the United States' commitment to a military alliance his predecessor Donald Trump viewed with disdain. (ANSA).