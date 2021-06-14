Man kills ex then self at Ventimiglia

GENOA, JUN 14 - An Italian man killed his ex-girlfriend and then himself at Ventimiglia on the Italo-French border on Sunday. The man, Antonio Vicari, shot the unnamed woman several times through her car window, police said. He then fled and killed himself. It was the second femicide in 24 hours in Liguria. On Saturday a 25-year-old woman of Sardinian origin was killed by her former partner in a villa near Sarzana. The killer was said to be a 29-year-old man from the Maghreb region of North Africa. The man cut the woman's throat in front of her two year old son and a woman friend who took refuge in the bathroom after the man picked up the knife. The man then attacked three Carabinieri who went to the scene, but was arrested. (ANSA).