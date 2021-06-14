Woman, 42, dies in waterfall

SONDRIO, JUN 14 - A 42-year-old woman died after falling into a waterfall near Sondrio on Sunday. Her 36-year-old male companion also fell in while trying to grab her arm and save her and suffered multiple fractures. The accident happened in the Val Bregaglia, on the border with Switzerland. The woman, from Seregno (Monza e Brianza), fell into the Acquafraggia waterfall, a popular local tourist attraction. She is believed to have climbed over safety railings to try to get a better snap of the falls. She then slipped, lost her footing and fell in, police said. The woman struck rocks in her fall, which lasted for several metres. Piuro Mayor Omar Iacomella said "too many tourists take too many risks to try and get the perfect picture, ignoring warning signs". (ANSA).