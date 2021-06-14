Woman kills husband in Milan

MILAN, JUN 14 - A 55-year-old Milanese woman stabbed her 54-year-old husband to death in their car in Milan on Saturday. Police said the man took out a kitchen knife during an "umpteenth" row in the vehicle but the woman managed to grab it from him and stabbed him. He took a few steps out of the car but then fell down dead. The woman was stopped about a kilometre from the murder scene. She had a knife wound to the hand and her clothes were covered in blood. Police said the man was stabbed at least four times, including twice in the neck. The woman refused to answer questions. Neighbours said they had often heard the couple rowing. (ANSA).