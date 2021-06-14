Martedì 15 Giugno 2021 | 00:08

ROME
COVID: 907 new cases, 36 more victims

BRUSSELS
Von der Leyen in Rome 22/6 with verdict on PNRR

ROME
NATO strongest alliance in history says Draghi

VERONA
'Little Pompeii' emerges at Verona ex-cinema

ROME
Verona and the '67 Columns' unite for the Arena

TARANTO
2 arrested for slapping priest who broke up beating

SIENA
Genoa player refuses to answer over Siena 'gang rape'

VENICE
8 arrested for 2017 attempted jewel heist in Venice

MONZA
Man, 33, comatose after scooter fall in Monza

ROME
Italian businessman released from jail to hotel in Sudan

BRUSSELS
NATO summit to reaffirm US alliance says Draghi

Biancorossi
Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

Baril'inchiesta
Corruzione, restano in carcere quattro indagati dell'inchiesta sul caso Molfetta

LecceL'allarme
Il Salento continua a bruciare: canadair in azione

HomeCovid
Basilicata, zona bianca dal 21 giugno

FoggiaNel Foggiano
San Marco in Lamis, rogo doloso nel parco dei bambini

TarantoL'episodio
Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

PotenzaNel Potentino
Melfi, scritte e atti vandalici contro sede del Pd. Letta su Twitter: «Non ci fermiamo»

BrindisiIl virus
Covid 19, a Brindisi due casi accertati di variante indiana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 47 nuovi casi e 2 decessi, ma preoccupa la variante indiana

Puglia, benvenuta zona bianca: ecco cosa cambia da oggi

Polignano: piscina, campi da tennis e b&b totalmente abusivi, maxisequestro in località Pietra Egea

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

VATICAN CITY

Help jobless amid pandemic poverty says pope

Help jobless amid pandemic poverty says pope

VATICAN CITY, JUN 14 - Pope Francis on Monday urged authorities to help the jobless saying poverty had got much worse during the COVID pandemic. With the health emergency, the pontiff said in his message for World Door of the Poor on November 14, "another scourge has been added which has further multiplied the poor". He stressed "it is urgent to give concrete answers to those who are suffering from unemployment, which is dramatically hitting so many heads of households, women and young people". Francis added that "unscrupulous" finance also created poverty traps. Poverty is the result of "a system without scruples", he said. "A market that ignores or selects ethical principles creates inhuman conditions that fall on people already living in precarious conditions. "We thus see the creation of ever more traps of poverty and exclusion, produced by unscrupulous economic and financial actors, devoid of a humanitarian sense and social responsibility". The pope insisted that the poor must see their dignity restored, and that "charity is not enough". He said Christians should "renounce wealth and power". Francis added that there was still too much discrimination against women who were being held "far from positions of responsibility". (ANSA).

