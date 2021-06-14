Woman, 26, serious after getting tangled in farm pump

PIACENZA, JUN 14 - A 26-year-old woman was in serious condition in hospital Monday after getting tangled up in a farm pump and hitting her head hard on the machinery on a farm near Piacenza in Emilia-Romagna. The accident happened on the farm at Calendasco, in the Boscone Cusani area. The woman was using the pump to get irrigation water from a well when the accident happened. After smashing her head against the pump mechanism, the woman was coptered to a hospital in Parma. Doctors have said they cannot say when she is likely to recover. (ANSA).