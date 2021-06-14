Euros: Italy's Verratti back in training

ROME, JUN 14 - Midfielder Marco Verratti had his first full training session as part of Italy's Euro 2020 squad on Sunday, just five weeks after suffering an injury to his right knee while on duty with Paris Saint-Germain. It is still early, however, to establish whether the playmaker will be available for Wednesday's Group A clash against Switzerland. Roberto Mancini's men got their campaign off to a flying start, thumping Turkey 3-0 in Rome on Friday in the tournament's opening match. (ANSA).