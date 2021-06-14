Plastics deal reached with EU says Cingolani

ROME, JUN 14 - Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said Monday a deal had been reached with the European Commission on a directive which bans certain single-use plastics. Italy had been critical of the Single Use Plastic (SUP) directive saying it did not go far enough. But now, the minister said, "the accord with Brussels has already been found". He said "the problem no longer exists, thanks to talks that have been more technical than political, and which are good for everyone". Cingolani said he had spoken to European Commission Vice President and Climate Commissioner Franz Timmermans. In other remarks, the minister said that so-called NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) protests "are born out of a failure to explain things". Cingolani also said a number of solutions had been found to the city of Rome's latest waste crisis. (ANSA).