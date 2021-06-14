Soccer: Career of Inter's Eriksen may not be over-expert

COVID: 907 new cases, 36 more victims
ROME
14 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 14 - Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen's career may not be over despite him coming close to death when he collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday, a top Italian sports doctor said on Monday. "Not necessarily," said cardiology specialist Bruno Carù when asked if Eriksen's days as a professional soccer player were over. "It is necessary to see what the pathology is," he told RAI radio. "If it is treatable, he could play again". (ANSA).
