Italy may impose quarantine on arrivals from UK - Draghi

COVID: 907 new cases, 36 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
14 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 14 - Premier Mario Draghi said at the end of the G7 summit at the weekend that Italy may re-impose a period of quarantine on people arriving from the United Kingdom if the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rise there. He also said he was not worried that the decision to only give the AstraZeneca jab to over-60s, after links to bloods clots in younger people and the death of a 18-year-old woman after she had it, would throw Italy's vaccination campaign off track. "There is no fear or uncertainty," Draghi said. "The (vaccination) plan will be successful". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su