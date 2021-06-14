Italy may impose quarantine on arrivals from UK - Draghi

ROME, JUN 14 - Premier Mario Draghi said at the end of the G7 summit at the weekend that Italy may re-impose a period of quarantine on people arriving from the United Kingdom if the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rise there. He also said he was not worried that the decision to only give the AstraZeneca jab to over-60s, after links to bloods clots in younger people and the death of a 18-year-old woman after she had it, would throw Italy's vaccination campaign off track. "There is no fear or uncertainty," Draghi said. "The (vaccination) plan will be successful". (ANSA).