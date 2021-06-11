Pfizer, Moderna for 2nd jab, AstraZeneca for over-60s -CTS

ROME, JUN 11 - The government's CTS COVID panel on Friday said the AstraZeneca vaccine is strongly recommended for the over 60s while for those under 60 and has already had an AZ jab, the second dose will be with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The ruling came after the death of an 18-year-old girl after getting her first AstraZeneca jab. CTS chief Franco Locatelli said one Italian in four had received both jabs and Health Minister Roberto Speranza said almost one in two had had the first one. Speranza said Friday he would sign an ordinance making Emilia Romagna , Lazio, Piemonte Puglia and the autonomous province of Trento low-COVID-risk white zones from Monday, saying 'we are on the right track, we have an incidence of 26 cases, second best in the EU". The four regions and the province will join Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria, Veneto, Molise, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia, making two thirds of the Italian population, over 40 million people, subject to the lowest COVID restrictions. Speranza said the good results were the fruit of a vaccine rollout that has now seen almost one in two Italians get their first dose of the jab. (ANSA).