ROME
Pfizer, Moderna for 2nd jab, AstraZeneca for over-60s -CTS

VATICAN CITY
Iran expels Italian nun

ROME
Draghi, Johnson, see eye to eye on green policy

ROME
Growth around 5% this year says Bank of Italy

ROME
Vaccination campaign unsettled by 18-year-old's death

ROME
Maskless Turkey fans revel at Trevi Fountain

ENNA
Priest accused of abusing kids sent to trial

ROME
Murder probe opened into missing woman in Sardinia

Couple arrested for allegedly abusing nursery school kids

Employment down 889,000 in first quarter year-on-year -ISTAT

LODI
Man serious after clashes at workers' sit-in near Lodi

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, De Laurentiis: «Polito è qui per vincere»

FoggiaIn via Cerignola
Foggia, tamponamento a catena manda il traffico in tilt: 4 veicoli coinvolti, ci sono feriti

BariIl fatto
Bari, rapper 41enne Toki trovato morto in casa: Procura apre indagine

PotenzaNel Potentino
Melfi, scritte e atti vandalici contro sede del Pd. Letta su Twitter: «Non ci fermiamo»

TarantoLadro seriale
Taranto, 22 auto danneggiate in una sola notte per rubare dagli abitacoli: 57enne in carcere

LecceIl gip: manca la prova
Covid, «Non contagiò paziente in studio»: archiviazione per un medico salentino

BrindisiIl virus
Covid 19, a Brindisi due casi accertati di variante indiana

Materafelicità
Miglionico, «Felice per la nostra prima unione civile»

BatLa serata
A Bisceglie la prima uscita pubblica dei cinque finalisti del Premio Strega

Miglionico, «Felice per la nostra prima unione civile»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 13 giugno

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Euro 2020, i gol di Insigne e Immobile e quella dedica a Lino Banfi

Bari, rapper 41enne Toki trovato morto in casa: Procura apre indagine

ROME

AZ second jab not for under 60s after girl's death says panel

ROME, JUN 11 - The government's CTS COVID panel on Friday said the AstraZeneca vaccine is strongly recommended for the over 60s while for those under 60 and has already had an AZ jab, the second dose will be with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The ruling came after the death of an 18-year-old girl after getting her first AstraZeneca jab. CTS chief Franco Locatelli said one Italian in four had received both jabs and Health Minister Roberto Speranza said almost one in two had had the first one. Speranza said Friday he would sign an ordinance making Emilia Romagna , Lazio, Piemonte Puglia and the autonomous province of Trento low-COVID-risk white zones from Monday, saying 'we are on the right track, we have an incidence of 26 cases, second best in the EU". The four regions and the province will join Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria, Veneto, Molise, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia, making two thirds of the Italian population, over 40 million people, subject to the lowest COVID restrictions. Speranza said the good results were the fruit of a vaccine rollout that has now seen almost one in two Italians get their first dose of the jab. (ANSA).

