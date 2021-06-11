Iran expels Italian nun

VATICAN CITY, JUN 11 - Iran on Friday expelled a 75-year-old Italian nun who worked for 26 years in a leprosy colony there. Sister Giuseppina Berti has been told she must leave the country in a few days. Berti is living as a pensioner at the house of the Congregation of the Daughters of Charity at Ispahan, after leaving the lepers' colony at Tabriz. Her companion, Austrian nun Fabiola Weiss, 77, has had her visa renewed for a year while her own has not been extended, Vatican media reported. (ANSA).