Growth around 5% this year says Bank of Italy

ROME, JUN 11 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that it expects the Italian economy to grow by 4.9-5% this year, 4.5% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023. It said the driving force of the recovery will be resurgent levels of investment, with consumer spending expanding more gradually. It said Italy's growth prospects were dependent to a large decree on the effective use of the cash coming from Europe to finance the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). It said these measures could lift GDP by around four percentage points in the 2021-2023 period. (ANSA).