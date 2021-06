Draghi, Johnson, see eye to eye on green policy

ROME, JUN 11 - Premier Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson say eye to eye on green policy ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall on Friday, sources said. The pair agree don the need for a post-pandemic reconstruction based on a greener policy and the need to respect the global commitment to putting 100 billion dollars a year into helping poorer countries to fight climate change. The two leaders also traded views on their countries' experiences of COVID-19. (ANSA).