Priest accused of abusing kids sent to trial

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims
ENNA
11 Giugno 2021
ENNA, JUN 11 - An Italian priest accused of sexually abusing children was sent to an 'immediate' trial on Friday. Father Giuseppe Rugolo of Enna in Sicily was arrested on April 27 on charges of abusing children in his care. He allegedly abused them during and after religious education lessons. He is on trial for sexual violence aggravated by taking advantage of the psychological inferiority of the victims. The trial starts on October 7. (ANSA).
