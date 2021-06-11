Murder probe opened into missing woman in Sardinia

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 169 positivi e due decessi. Sale il tasso di positività al 2,09%. Riprendono le attività negli ospedali
Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi.
Il caso segnalato ad Aifa
ROME
11 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 11 - Prosecutors in the Sardinian city of Oristano have opened a murder probe into the case of Marina Castangia, a 60-year-old hairdresser who went missing earlier this year. The woman's partner has been put under investigation to make it possible to search his home in the town of Mogorella. The woman's disappearance was reported to the police by her son and siblings, who said they had not herd from her since February. The partner said she went missing on May 1, sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su