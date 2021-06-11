Mercoledì 16 Giugno 2021 | 00:32

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims

Euros: Play with joy for great match agst Swiss - Mancini

COVID-19: AIFA OKs vaccine mix for under-60s (4)

Grave mental health fears in jails - Cartabia

Campania Governor bans Astrazeneca, J&J for under-60s

'Ndrangheta fugitive caught

Delta variant cases fall in Lombardy in June

ANSA/Spain, Italy among top picks for Erasmus students-study

Mattarella to Macron July 5

PD, FdI overtake League in voting intentions - poll

Boy, 13 bullied for months in Apennine town

Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

BariL'appello
Conversano, Giornata mondiale della donazione del sangue: il testimonial è Spiderman

BrindisiL'incidente
Carovigno, 14enne investito mentre era in bici: morto sul colpo

PotenzaIl caso
Stellantis, Bardi: nuova prospettiva per lo stabilimento di Melfi

GdM.TVIl sit in
Foggia, manifestazione in piazzale Italia contro i caccia di Amendola

LecceIl caso
Mamma e 2 bimbi a rischio nel mare agitato in Salento: salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

TarantoDroga
Taranto, due arresti per spaccio

Materala vicenda
Truffa dell'arrotino, una denuncia a Matera

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

Bari, in Rianimazione dopo J&J: la situazione

Covid in Puglia, 169 positivi e due decessi. Sale il tasso di positività è al 2,09%

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi. Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Murder probe opened into missing woman in Sardinia

60-year-old's partner put under investigation

ROME, JUN 11 - Prosecutors in the Sardinian city of Oristano have opened a murder probe into the case of Marina Castangia, a 60-year-old hairdresser who went missing earlier this year. The woman's partner has been put under investigation to make it possible to search his home in the town of Mogorella. The woman's disappearance was reported to the police by her son and siblings, who said they had not herd from her since February. The partner said she went missing on May 1, sources said. (ANSA).

