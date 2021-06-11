Murder probe opened into missing woman in Sardinia

ROME, JUN 11 - Prosecutors in the Sardinian city of Oristano have opened a murder probe into the case of Marina Castangia, a 60-year-old hairdresser who went missing earlier this year. The woman's partner has been put under investigation to make it possible to search his home in the town of Mogorella. The woman's disappearance was reported to the police by her son and siblings, who said they had not herd from her since February. The partner said she went missing on May 1, sources said. (ANSA).