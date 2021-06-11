Couple arrested for allegedly abusing nursery school kids

(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUN 11 - Police in Castel Volturno, near Caserta, on Friday said they have placed a couple under house arrest for allegedly abusing children at a local nursery school. The pupils were not educated and nurtured but punished violently, including breaking their nails, putting chili pepper in their eyes and keeping them segregated in dark rooms, investigative sources said. The suspects are a Ghanaian married couple aged 35, who managed the illegal nursery school, the sources explained. The alleged victims, between the ages of five and six, mainly of Nigerian origin, reported the abuse, helping police in the investigation that led to the arrest of the couple, whose identity has not been released yet. There have been several cases of physical abuse of nursery school children in Italy over the past few years. (ANSAmed).