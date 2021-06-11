Mourinho, Sarri battle it out in Rome 'mural' derby

ROME, JUN 11 - The rivalry between fans of Serie A soccer teams AS Roma and Lazio has taken on a new form with a battle over a work of street art. Artist Harry Greb depicted Jose Mourinho riding a Vespa in a mural a month ago after the 'Special One' was appointed Roma's new coach. But some Lazio fans hit back when Maurizio Sarri was put in charge of the Biancocelesti this week, pasting on an image of Sarri blowing smoke into Mourinho's face. Former Napoli, Chelsea and Juve boss Sarri is a heavy smoker. The image of Sarri blowing smoke was subsequently removed. (ANSA).