Gang that gave Islamist terrorists fake docs busted

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims
ROME
11 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 11 - Italian police said Friday that they have busted a gang that supplied false documents to Islamist terrorists and foreign fighters, arresting seven people in Milan and other cities in Lombardy. The group allegedly provided fake documents to around 15 terrorists and sold them to many others. It was allegedly headed by Turko Arsimekov, a 35-year-old Chechen who was arrested in Varese last year and is linked to Kujtimi Fejzulai, the gunman who killed four people in a shooting spree in Vienna on November 2. (ANSA).
