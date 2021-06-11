Woman, 77, found dead in home, murder probe opened

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims
PAVIA
11 Giugno 2021
PAVIA, JUN 11 - A murder probe has been opened after a 77-year-old woman was found dead in her home at Landriano near Pavia Friday. The elderly woman had head injuries, police said. Police are set to question the woman's 26-year-old nephew, who is said to have psychiatric problems. An autopsy has been ordered. Medical sources said the woman appeared to have been beaten to death. Police and emergency crews are at the scene. The woman has not yet been named. (ANSA).
