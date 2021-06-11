Ex-partner of Nigerian woman killed in Milan arrested

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims
(ANSAmed) - MILAN, JUN 11 - Carabinieri police in Milan on Friday arrested a 34-year-old Ghanaian man for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old Nigerian woman, Tunde Blessing, on May 12. The victim was found dead on May 12 in a green area next to a road in the Milanese district of Mazzo di Rho. Tunde Blessing in mid-April had broken up with the suspect after a year-long romantic relationship. Milan Carabinieri police placed the man in preventive custody at the order of preliminary investigations judge (GIP) Angela Laura Minerva. An autopsy on the woman indicated she had been murdered, police said. The man has not yet been named. (ANSAmed).
