Man, 70, kills wife, 72, then self near Turin

TURIN, JUN 11 - A 70-year-old Italian man killed his 72-year-old wife and then took his own life near Turin on Thursday night, police said Friday. The suspected murder-suicide took place at Castiglione Torinese. The man allegedly shot dead his wife and the family dog before turning the handgun on himself, police said. The small-calibre gun was found next to the dog, a golden retriever. The man, a pensioner, was said to have been struggling with depression. Autopsies have been ordered. The couple has not yet been named. (ANSA).