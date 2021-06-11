Most of Italy's regions to be white zones next week

(see related story on weekly monitoring report) ROME, JUN 11 - Most of Italy's regions are set to be classed as low COVID-19 risk white zone next week thanks to improved COVID-19 data in the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), sources said Friday. As a result five regions, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Lazio, Piedmont and Puglia, plus the autonomous province of Trento, will become white zones on Monday joining Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria, Veneto, Molise, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia. This means that many of the nation's coronavirus restrictions can be eased in these regions, except for the obligation to wear facemasks and respect physical distancing. The rest of the country is set to remain a moderate-risk yellow zone in the nation's tiered system of COVID restrictions. Health Minister Roberto Speranza will sign the orders revising the region's COVID-risk classifications on the basis of the data in the monitoring report, which will be presented later on Friday. (ANSA).