Lunedì 14 Giugno 2021 | 00:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Pfizer, Moderna for 2nd jab, AstraZeneca for over-60s -CTS

Pfizer, Moderna for 2nd jab, AstraZeneca for over-60s -CTS

 
VATICAN CITY
Iran expels Italian nun

Iran expels Italian nun

 
ROME
Draghi, Johnson, see eye to eye on green policy

Draghi, Johnson, see eye to eye on green policy

 
ROME
Growth around 5% this year says Bank of Italy

Growth around 5% this year says Bank of Italy

 
ROME
Vaccination campaign unsettled by 18-year-old's death

Vaccination campaign unsettled by 18-year-old's death

 
ROME
Maskless Turkey fans revel at Trevi Fountain

Maskless Turkey fans revel at Trevi Fountain

 
ENNA
Priest accused of abusing kids sent to trial

Priest accused of abusing kids sent to trial

 
ROME
Murder probe opened into missing woman in Sardinia

Murder probe opened into missing woman in Sardinia

 
Couple arrested for allegedly abusing nursery school kids

Couple arrested for allegedly abusing nursery school kids

 