Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021 | 19:06

ROME
Euros: Italy will get to final says Mancini

ROME
COVID: 2,079 new cases, 88 more victims

CHIETI
Bomb maker arrested in Abruzzo

ROME
Euros: Injured Pellegrini leaves Italy squad

ROME
Italy has asked Morabito extradition from Brazil-Cartabia

ROME
Italy top for EU funding probes - OLAF

VATICAN CITY
Pope meets UEFA, FIGC chiefs on Euros eve

ROME
COVID-19: 2020 mortality rate highest since WWII

ROME
Italy backs Ukraine's EU aspirations - Di Maio

ROME
Dario Argento to debut in Cannes as actor

VATICAN CITY
Pope declines resignation of Germany's top cardinal

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
È un Bari ancora da lavori in corso. Polito in dirittura d'arrivo

BariLa novità
Bari, la finanza compra un’ambulanza utilizzabile su tutto il territorio regionale

LecceIl caso
Casalabate, anche il Consiglio di Stato nega la concessione al lido

TarantoLa storia
Taranto, Cosimo da Como in bicicletta per l'ambiente

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, ex presidente consiglio Iaccarino torna in libertà

Potenzala nomina
Potenza, Benedetto Vigna a capo della Ferrari

BatGiustizia svenduta
Trani, un pm conferma i metodi di Savasta: «Sequestri in combutta con gli avvocati»

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre S.Susanna, estorcono denaro a un 13enne per due anni: arrestati

Materai forum della gazzetta
Puglia e Basilicata: ricetta per la ripartenza

ROME

Euros: Italy will get to final says Mancini

Even more confident than 3 yrs ago says Azzurri boss

ROME, JUN 10 - Italy will get to the final of Euro 2020, coach Roberto Mancini said on the eve of the tournament opener against Turkey on Friday night in Rome. "Let's see that we get to the final at Wembley and then we'll see," he said. The former Inter and Man CIty coach said he had been confident three years ago "and I'm even more so now". "We have enjoyed ourselves in these last few years and we want to continue to enjoy ourselves". (ANSA).

