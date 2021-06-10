Euros: Italy will get to final says Mancini

ROME, JUN 10 - Italy will get to the final of Euro 2020, coach Roberto Mancini said on the eve of the tournament opener against Turkey on Friday night in Rome. "Let's see that we get to the final at Wembley and then we'll see," he said. The former Inter and Man CIty coach said he had been confident three years ago "and I'm even more so now". "We have enjoyed ourselves in these last few years and we want to continue to enjoy ourselves". (ANSA).