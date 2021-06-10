COVID: 2,079 new cases, 88 more victims

ROME, JUN 10 - There have been 2,079 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 88 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 2,199 new cases and 77 more victims Wednesday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,239,868, and the death toll 126,855. The recovered and discharged are 3,943,704, up 7,616 on Wednesday. The currently positive have fallen to 169,309, down 5,626 on Wednesday. Some 205,335 more tests have been done, compared to 218,738 Wednesday. The positivity rate is 1%, the same as Wednesday. Intensive care cases are down 35, and hospital admissions down 229. (ANSA).