CHIETI, JUN 10 - A suspected bomb maker was arrested in Lanciano in Abruzzo on Thursday. The man, 46, does not have a criminal record, police said. His case has thus far not been linked dot terrorism, police said. He has been charged with making illegal explosive devices and disseminating information on how to blow up gas tanks and canisters, police said. The man was reported to police by a couple to whom he rented a flat. (ANSA).