Euros: Injured Pellegrini leaves Italy squad
ROME
10 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 10 - Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini left Italy's Euro 2020 squad on Thursday after suffering a thigh-muscle injury during a training session on Wednesday, sources said. The AS Roma player is set to be placed by Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli, the sources said. Italy face Turkey in Rome on Friday in their opening game. (ANSA).
