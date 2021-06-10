Pope meets UEFA, FIGC chiefs on Euros eve

VATICAN CITY, JUN 10 - Pope Francis on Thursday met UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina ojn the eve of the European soccer championships opener between Italy and Turkey in Rome, the Vatican said. The pope also met the UEFA board on the eve of the Euros, said the head of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni. The meeting took place in the Apostolic Library, he said. (ANSA).