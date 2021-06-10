COVID-19: 2020 mortality rate highest since WWII

ROME, JUN 10 - Italy registered 746,146 deaths in 2020, the highest level in the post-World War II period, according to a report by national statistics ISTAT and the Higher Health. Institute (ISS) on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report said this was 100,526 deaths more than the average for the 2015-2019 period. It said the morality rate was up by 9% with respect to the average for the previous five years. It added that the regions with the highest increases in the number of deaths were Piedmont, Valle D'Aosta, Lombardy and the autonomous province of Trento. (ANSA).