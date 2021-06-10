Italy backs Ukraine's EU aspirations - Di Maio

ROME, JUN 10 - Italy recognizes Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union and will "concretely support them", Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told a press conference in Kiev with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba Thursday. "On the European level," Di Maio said, "I am convinced that the strengthening of relations between Brussels and Kiev is very important for both sides." For this reason, he said, "we are proud to have backed the signing of the accord of association and free trade between the EU and Ukraine and the concession of the liberalisation regime of Schengen visas". (ANSA).