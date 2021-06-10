Dario Argento to debut in Cannes as actor

ROME, JUN 10 - Veteran Italian horror director Dario Argento will make his debut as an actor at the Cannes Film Festival next month, organisers said Thursday. Argento, 80, cult director of shockers like Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) and Suspiria, will appear in Gaspar Noé's Vortex, the story of the last days of a pair of old lovers. Argento's influential work in the horror genre during the 1970s and 1980s, particularly in the subgenre known as giallo, has led him to being referred to as the "Master of the Thrill" and the "Master of Horror". His films as director include the "Animal Trilogy", consisting of The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970), The Cat o' Nine Tails (1971) and Four Flies on Grey Velvet (1971); the "Three Mothers" trilogy, consisting of Suspiria (1977), Inferno (1980) and The Mother of Tears (2007); and the standalone films Deep Red (1975), Tenebrae (1982), Phenomena (1985), and Opera (1987). He co-wrote the screenplay for Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) and served as George A. Romero's script consultant on Dawn of the Dead (1978), of which he also composed the soundtrack with his long-time collaborators Goblin. Argento's 45-year-old daughter Asia is an actress and director as well as being a symbol of the Me Too movement. The 74th Cannes Film Festival runs from July 6 to 17 in the French Riviera city. (ANSA).