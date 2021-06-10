Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021 | 14:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Dario Argento to debut in Cannes as actor

Dario Argento to debut in Cannes as actor

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope declines resignation of Germany's top cardinal

Pope declines resignation of Germany's top cardinal

 
ROME
World's 1st transplants from COVID-positive donors

World's 1st transplants from COVID-positive donors

 
ROME
Saving lives at sea condition for peace says Mattarella

Saving lives at sea condition for peace says Mattarella

 
ROME
Tourism restarting, foreigners returning says Garavaglia

Tourism restarting, foreigners returning says Garavaglia

 
ROME
Suspect held over decapitation murder

Suspect held over decapitation murder

 
ROME
Cable-car disaster boy discharged from hospital

Cable-car disaster boy discharged from hospital

 
ROME
Euros: Italy's Pellegrini suffers injury

Euros: Italy's Pellegrini suffers injury

 
ROME
Industrial production above pre-COVID levels

Industrial production above pre-COVID levels

 
ROME
Booking.com accused of 153-mn tax evasion in Italy

Booking.com accused of 153-mn tax evasion in Italy

 
ROME
CTS experts to examine AstraZeneca use on youngsters

CTS experts to examine AstraZeneca use on youngsters

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
È un Bari ancora da lavori in corso. Polito in dirittura d'arrivo

È un Bari ancora da lavori in corso. Polito in dirittura d'arrivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatGiustizia svenduta
Trani, un pm conferma i metodi di Savasta: «Sequestri in combutta con gli avvocati»

Trani, un pm conferma i metodi di Savasta: «Sequestri in combutta con gli avvocati»

 
LecceSoccorso
Leuca, il pescatore sta male: salvato dalla Guardia costiera

Leuca, il pescatore sta male: salvato dalla Guardia costiera

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre S.Susanna, estorcono denaro a un 13enne per due anni: arrestati

Torre S.Susanna, estorcono denaro a un 13enne per due anni: arrestati

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti arriva macchinario di ossigenazione extracorporea per pazienti Covid gravi

Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti arriva macchinario di ossigenazione extracorporea per pazienti Covid gravi

 
PotenzaA Tito Scalo
Basilicata, via alle vaccinazioni nei siti produttivi: ecco i primi dipendenti che ricevono la dose in azienda

Basilicata, via alle vaccinazioni nei siti produttivi: ecco i primi dipendenti che ricevono la dose in azienda

 
BariIl blitz
Bitonto droga nella canna fumaria

Bitonto, droga nella canna fumaria: tre arresti

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva e caso Capristo, il gruppo Riva: «noi estranei e danneggiati»

Ex Ilva e caso Capristo, il gruppo Riva: «noi estranei e danneggiati»

 
Materai forum della gazzetta
Puglia e Basilicata: ricetta per la ripartenza

Puglia e Basilicata: ricetta per la ripartenza

 

i più letti

Bari, bus in fiamme in pieno centro: attimi di panico

Bari, bus in fiamme in pieno centro: attimi di panico VIDEO/FOTO

Brindisi, malore improvviso per Fitto al gate per Roma: trasportato al Perrino

Brindisi, malore improvviso per Fitto al gate per Roma: trasportato al Perrino. È stato dimesso

Covid: in Puglia 185 nuovi casi e 8 morti, calano i ricoveri

Covid: in Puglia 185 nuovi casi e 8 morti, calano i ricoveri

Estate 2021: parte il Frecciarossa 1000 per Firenze, 60 nuovi collegamenti per tutta la Puglia

Estate 2021: parte il Frecciarossa 1000 per Firenze, 60 nuovi collegamenti per tutta la Puglia

Monopoli, neopatentato ubriaco non si ferma allo stop: l'impatto diffuso dalla Polizia

Monopoli, neopatentato ubriaco non si ferma allo stop: l'impatto diffuso dalla Polizia

VATICAN CITY

Pope declines resignation of Germany's top cardinal

Munich archbishop Reinhard Marx offered to quit over sex abuse

Pope declines resignation of Germany's top cardinal

VATICAN CITY, JUN 10 - Pope Francis on Thursday declined the resignation of Germany's top cardinal, Munich archbishop Reinhard Marx, who last week proferred his resignation saying more responsibility should be taken for clerical sex abuse. Francis rejected Marx's resignation "with fraternal affection", the Vatican said. Marx offered to resign saying he wanted to take personal responsibility for the sex abuse scandals that have rocked the German Church, according to a letter dated May 21 made public by his office last Friday, the DPA news agency reported. In the letter, Marx said he Church had come to a "dead point". Marx said "the heart of the matter is to assume co-responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse committed by Church officials in the past decades." He said investigations into past crimes had highlighted "many personal failures and administrative errors, but also institutional and systemic failures". Vatican inspectors are expected to report on abuse in the Munich archbishopric by the end of the summer. The global Catholic Church has been roiled by clerical sex abuse over the past few decades. Francis has repeatedly vowed a zero tolerance policy on abuse and cover-ups, but some victims of predator priests say he has not gone far enough. Last week the pope promulgated a reform of Vatican penal law making lay members liable to prosecution for abuse too. Cardinal Marx told a press conference Friday: "It's not OK that I should be personally happy that no fault has been laid on me, (the point is) institutional responsibility". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it