Suspect held over decapitation murder

ROME, JUN 10 - Turin police have detained a suspect in relation to the murder on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday of a 25-year-old Bangladeshi man, who was found decapitated in his bedroom in his home in the city, sources said Thursday. The suspect is a compatriot of the victim, Mohammad Ibrahim, who worked as a dishwasher, the sources said. The cooperation of the Bangladeshi community with the police was important in achieving this breakthrough in the case, the sources said. The motive for the murder is not clear. One hypothesis is that it was revenge for an unpaid debt. (ANSA).