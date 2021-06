Euros: Italy's Pellegrini suffers injury

ROME, JUN 10 - Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini risks missing Euro 2020 after suffering an thigh-muscle injury during a training session on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday. The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has asked UEFA about the possibility of switching the AS Roma player with Gaetano Castrovilli if necessary, the sources said. Pellegrini is set to have tests on Thursday. Italy face Turkey in Rome on Friday in their opening game. (ANSA).